Diego Simeone era at Atletico Madrid set to extend into the future

Atletico Madrid are a different club to the one Diego Simeone took over, and his glorious tenure is set to continue following the latest major shift at the club.

On the 23rd of December, his reign turned 14 years old, with a eight trophies to show for it, including two Europa Leagues, a Copa del Rey final victory over Real Madrid, and two La Liga titles. He is the most successful and longest-running manager of Atletico Madrid.

The end date of his run has come into question at times this decade, and never more so than before signing his latest contract extension, which runs until 2027. With a change of ownership this year, after Apollo Sports Capital became the majority shareholders, some wondered if it could bring about a change at the helm of the Metropolitano.

Atletico Madrid to offer Diego Simeone extension

According to Marca, the advent of the Apollo era has no intention of interfering with the Cholo Simeone era. In addition to the arrival of Apollo, this year Mateu Alemany was appointed as the new sporting director. The day-to-day running of the club remains in the hands of former majority shareholders CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin and the President Enrique Cerezo. All three, that is to say Cerezo, Gil Marin and Alemany, are in agreement that Simeone remains the best option to lead the club forward, and their intention is to offer him a new extension beyond 2027.

It would be his ninth contract extension, and cements his place as one of the club’s largest assets in terms of the football operation, alongside Alex Baena, Julian Alvarez, Giuliano Simeone and Pablo Barrios.

Simeone’s Inter attraction

This year’s Champions League league phase saw Atletico face Serie A giants Inter once again, one of Simeone’s former clubs. The Argentine manager referenced his desire to take over at the Nerazzurri one day again. At 55, he still has plenty of time to do so, but that does appear to be the one job away from the Metropolitano that he is keen to experience at some point.