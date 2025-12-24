Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have done battle on several occasions regarding contract situations, and the latest battleground is Dayot Upamecano. The French defender is out of contract at the end of the season, and the Bavarian giants are keen to hang onto him.

After similar bouts for David Alaba and Alphonso Davies, Real Madrid have made their interest known to Upamecano. The French international has met with Real Madrid, and is seemingly their preference for the centre-back position next summer, having agreed on terms. Los Blancos fear that they could be used to extract more money from Bayern though, as happened with Davies.

Upamecano’s demands for Bayern renewal

Despite this, Bayern’s hierarchy have been consistently positive about the prospect of re-signing Upamecano. As explained by TZ Munich, and carried by Diario AS, his agent is asking for €16m plus €2m in variables per annum. He is also requesting a release clause, of €65m, nearly half of his current €120m clause.

Christian Falk reveals that Upamecano’s camp wants this clause eligible in the first year of his contract, something Bayern feel makes little sense; they are lobbying for the clause to become active in his second year.

Chelsea and Manchester City behind in the race

Falk goes on to explain that Bayern are taking interest in Upamecano seriously, but their concern centres around Real Madrid and PSG rather than Manchester City or Chelsea, who have been linked to him of late. He maintains Bayern are confident of wrapping up a deal.

Upamecano, 27, has become a lynchpin for Bayern under Vincent Kompany, who appears to be a factor in his decision too. He would likely fit in at most top clubs if utilised correctly, and would certainly suit Real Madrid’s policy of recruiting established players on free transfers, as shown with Alaba, Antonio Rudiger, Kylian Mbappe and Trent Alexander-Arnold.