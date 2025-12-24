Barcelona interested in two Nottingham Forest defenders

Barcelona were already planning on moving for a central defender in the summer of 2026, but an injury to Andreas Christensen means they may have to delve into the transfer market sooner. The Danish defender has been ruled out for four months, meaning Hansi Flick is down to just six defenders for much of the season.

The Catalan side already have eyes on a number of long-term targets for the summer of 2026, but now are evaluating potential short-term recruits for the remainder of the year. Hansi Flick certainly seems to be in favour of bringing in some help, but Director of Football Deco is yet to be convinced by the options available.

Barcelona maintain interest in Murillo

One name that has consistently come up in relation to Barcelona is Murillo. The Nottingham Forest defender, who has made his way into the Brazil squad, is well-liked in Can Barca. Sport say that the feeling is that his ability on the ball, pace and reading of the game make him ideal for Barcelona’s style of football.

He remains an option on the agenda for next summer, with a January move all but impossible due to Barcelona’s salary limit situation.

The other defender Deco likes

The Catalan daily go on to say that there is a second defender on Deco’s radar at Forest. A fellow Brazilian, Jair Cunha, was on the agenda back in 2023, but an injury halted any move for him. The now 20-year-old moved from Santos to Botafogo last year, and this past February made the switch to Forest for €12m.

Things have gone less well in the Premier League though, with Cunha making just two senior appearances. He is set to make a move in January, and could be in line for a return to Brazil – Champions Flamengo are thought to be in contention for his signature.

A move for Cunha in January might be more possible, but it seems unlikely Deco and Flick would conclude that he is the best option to provide an immediate boost to Barcelona, given he seems more of a developmental option.