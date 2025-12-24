Barcelona are on the hunt for a central defender this January following an injury to Andreas Christensen. One of the targets they have identified as a potential option is also on the agenda at Atletico Madrid through.

Although the Catalan club are looking to bring in a long-term option in the summer, they have compiled a shortlist of options that could come in this winter. On that list is Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi, who is out of contract in the summer, although Bournemouth have been playing him regularly, and have little motive to let go of Senesi for a modest fee.

Atletico Madrid also interested in Senesi

MD have now revealed that Senesi is also on Atletico Madrid’s shortlist. Newly appointed Sporting Director Mateu Alemany, who of course was most recently at Barcelona, is looking at him as an option, and they could sign him to a precontract for the summer.

Senesi, 28, is an Argentine international, and it is little secret that Diego Simeone has a penchant for signing his compatriots. Real Sociedad made an approach in the summer, and a move to La Liga is thought to be very appealing for Senesi himself. The fact that he is left-footed and could operate at left-back is another check mark in his favour in the eyes of Atletico Madrid, and he has no intention of renewing his deal at Dean Court.

Atletico Madrid defensive injuries

Atletico could look to bring him in this season, given their defensive issues. It has been said that a left-back is the priority for the January window, but one of Senesi or David Hancko, who has been operating there for much of this season, could play there. Robin Le Normand has missed a couple of months through injury, while Clement Lenglet has just been ruled out for a couple of months. It has led to Jose Maria Gimenez playing more often than anticipated, with less chance to rotate him.