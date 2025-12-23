Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso will be ‘eating his turron for Christmas’ as the popular saying goes in Spain, which is to say that Los Blancos will not be sacking him during the winter break. With his job on the line, Alonso has beaten Alaves, Talavera de la Reina and Sevilla in succession over the past week.

The word from upon high was that failure to do so would see Real Madrid take action. The hierarchy at the Santiago Bernabeu were keen to see an improvement in terms of performance, but that did not arrive, with all three of their opponents causing Los Blancos significant problems.

Real Madrid hierarchy perceive significant change

Nevertheless, Diario AS say there was one significant change that Real Madrid’s leadership have seen: the players. The last couple of weeks have seen a clear shift in the level of commitment from Real Madrid’s stars, and it would appear to be evidence of the new-found communion between the players and the coaching staff that was commented on after their win over Olympiakos.

The club have asked their players rather bluntly for more commitment in recent weeks both on the pitch and in training, and now that the cohesion has improved, Los Blancos are placing their faith in Alonso to find the required tactical balance to improve performances and results.

Alonso’s short time to show improvement

However the Basque manager is still under pressure to translate that change into the improvement on the pitch. Real Madrid host Real Betis at the Bernabeu, before traveling to Saudi Arabia to face Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Supercup semi-final. Real Madrid expect to see more for Alonso in those games, which could yet be decisive for his future at the club, but there is fresh faith in him being able to turn the situation around.