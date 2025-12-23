Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior is reportedly considering his future at the club. While that has always been on the table, given he is out of contract in 18 months, the Brazilian’s deteriorating relationship with the fans could play a part in the decision.

Vinicius, who had attracted interest from Saudi Arabia last summer, appeared to have agreed terms on a new deal in the spring last year, but after his demands were raised in the summer, negotiations have been at a standstill.

Vinicius-Real Madrid negotiations will not take place until next summer

There are no plans from either side to break the silence on the matter until next summer. Jorge C. Picon explains that the next round of talks will likely take place after the 2026 World Cup, which is described as his last chance to demonstrate that he deserves the same money as Kylian Mbappe, which he is asking for.

Real Madrid are confident that Vinicius will find his way back to his best, but have no intention of granting him the signing bonus he desires, while Vinicius wants to remain at the Bernabeu, something not helped by strained relations with Xabi Alonso.

Vinicius having doubts about future

However El Chiringuito say that for the first time, Vinicius is doubting whether he should continue at Real Madrid. On Saturday night he was whistled by the fans, and for the first time, feels that he is not wanted by Madridistas.

Recent polls run by primary newspaper Marca suggest that 84% of Real Madrid fans would be willing to part ways with him, and while that is no reliable gauge of the situation, there has undoubtedly been a cooling towards the Brazilian. A divisive figure across Spanish football, Vinicius’ form has not matched his status over the past 18 months, which no doubt has impacted Real Madrid’s willingness to offer him a larger contract too.