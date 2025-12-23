Villarreal have perhaps been the most active side in the transfer market in Spain over the last few years, and already the Yellow Submarine are on the move for the winter window. They will strengthen their midfield with the addition of a young Argentine promise.

That promise goes by the name of Thiago Fernandez. The 21-year-old Buenos Aires native is set to leave Velez Sarsfield, the club he came through at, next week when his contract expires. Diario AS detail that Fernandez had already decided not to renew his deal with Velez, and seek a move elsewhere.

Villarreal to secure Thiago Fernandez signature

They say that Villarreal have already wrapped up his signing on a free transfer, and he will join up with the rest of the squad after the Christmas break, at the turn of the year. The rumoured contract for Fernandez will be valid for 5.5 years until 2031. He is expected to alternate between the first team and Villarreal B to get him up to speed.

An attacking option behind the forwards

Fernandez has operated primarily as a left winger or an attacking midfielder so far in his career. It is a relatively green career in terms of his senior contributions, with just 48 appearances for Velez in his career, which featured six goals and nine assists.

Injury has kept him out of action for the entirety of 2025, hence Villarreal will be keen to give him time to get back up to full throttle. Last year, in 2024, he had his breakout season, managing five goals and six assists in his 25 league appearances.

In all likelihood, Marcelino Garcia Toral will not be counting on a big impact from the 21-year-old, as his side pursues a Champions League finish. Their fine La Liga campaign has contrasted with their fortunes in the Copa del Rey and Champions League, meaning Marcelino will have less cause to rotate in the second half of the season.