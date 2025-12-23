Sevilla have been struggling this season, but will finish up 2025 in the top half of the table, as Matias Almeyda tries to guide Los Nervionenses to a more comfortable season. One consistent issue for Sevilla has been a lack of goals though.

Already last season it was an issue, with the number nine spot not having a clear owner since the exit of Youssef En-Nesyri. The problem was exacerbated in the summer by the exit of Dodi Lukebakio, who was heavily involved in both the supply chain and the finishing last season.

Striker struggles at Sevilla

Last January, Akor Adams was brought in to help in that regard, and while Almeyda has trusted him to lead the line, his output has not been prolific yet. Adams is now on international duty for the next month at the African Cup of Nations with Nigeria.

So far this season he has three goals to his name, bettered only by Isaac Romero, with four. Ruben Vargas is the only other player with more than two to his name.

Sevilla keen to sign Elye Wahi

According to L’Equipe, as carried by Diario AS, Sevilla Sporting Director Antonio Cordon has settled on Elye Wahi as the option he will prioritise in the January transfer window up front. They say that Sevilla have made a loan offer to current side Eintracht Frankfurt with an option to buy in the summer. Borussia Dortmund’s Fabio Silva is also on their shortlist.

Wahi is also attracting interest from elsewhere though, with OGC Nice keen on him. This season the 22-year-old has scored one goal and given three assists in 14 appearances, albeit in just 400 minutes. Wahi is yet to replicate his Montpellier form, where he scored 19 goals in the 2022-23 season. Off the back of it, RC Lens spent €30m on the then teenager, before a €27m move to Olympique Marseille and a €26m move to Eintracht this past summer.