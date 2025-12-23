Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski continues to be the subject of much speculation over his future, with his contract up at the end of the season. The Polish superstar appears to be uncertain over where he will be playing his football next season.

The 37-year-old forward signed an extension with Barcelona last season after exceeding the 40-goal mark in a fine year under Hansi Flick. Yet this season he has battled injuries and Ferran Torres for consistency, with the latter being trusted more often by Flick of late.

So far, Lewandowski has eight goals and two assists in his 18 appearances, but has started just 10 of Barcelona’s 25 matches. Four of those games saw Lewandowski miss out through injury.

Flick to discuss future with Lewandowski in January

According to Sport, manager Hansi Flick will discuss his plans with Lewandowski in January. The German manager has a good relationship with Lewandowski dating back to their days together at Bayern Munich, and are honest with each other. If Flick considers that Lewandowski can still be useful next season, then he will not get in the way of a contract renewal next season.

Lewandowski stance on contract renewal

It seems likely that if Barcelona do offer him a renewal, then Flick will grant him a reduced role, and Barcelona a reduced salary. Lewandowski, who is settled in the Catalan capital, would in theory be willing to accept these conditions, although clearly it would hinge on the degree to which both his role and wages are to be cut.

Options elsewhere for Lewandowski

The veteran poacher does have other options though. AC Milan are reportedly interested in bringing him to Serie A for a swan song, while Chicago Fire are at the front of a queue of Major League Soccer teams interested in him. Saudi Arabia have communicated their interest in him in recent seasons, but the Lewandowski seems less interested in a move to the Middle East.