Real Madrid are expected to sign a new midfielder next summer, given the strong possibility of Dani Ceballos’ eventual exit from the Bernabeu. Since the departure of Toni Kroos in particular, it is an area of the pitch that has been a concern for senior club officials, and this has only been added to after Luka Modric moved on at the end of the previous campaign.

In recent months, there have been links with numerous players, including the likes of Rodri Hernandez, Adam Wharton and Chema Andres. Christos Mouzakitis has emerged of late, but rather than spend money, Real Madrid could instead explore the free agent route – which they have done on several occasions over the last few years.

Ruben Neves is a player that has caught their eye, according to former footballer Sami Al-Jaber. He has told MBC (via MD) that Real Madrid are interested in the Al Hilal midfielder, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

“I am afraid that Neves will move from Al Hilal to Real Madrid for free after his contract with the team expires at the end of this season. There are Premier League clubs that want to sign Neves and the contracts they offer him are for three years, that is, until he turns 31. There is Real Madrid, and I am sure that there are other clubs that want him.”

Is Ruben Neves the answer to Real Madrid’s problems?

Neves is a signing that makes sense from a Real Madrid perspective, in that he offers something slightly different to what they already have. However, he is not in the same mould as Kroos, whose profile is one that Los Blancos have severely lacked since he announced his retirement from football at the end of the 2023-24 season. In this regard, it may be better to look elsewhere.