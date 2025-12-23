Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal is lining up a potential departure from his boyhood club in the summer. The veteran defender, who took over the captaincy this summer from Luka Modric, could well be playing out his final season.

This week, with Real Madrid off for the winter break, Carvajal took the opportunity to visit brother-in-law and former teammate Joselu Mato in Qatar. Joselu, 35, left the club 18 months ago to join Al-Gharafa, and the two remain close. He was seen posing with a ‘Carvajal’ Al-Gharafa shirt, which could be a precursor to a move.

Carvajal considering exit from Real Madrid

According to Jorge C. Picon, Carvajal’s visit to Joselu was more of a scouting trip of his own rather than just a visit to his family. He explains that Carvajal believes he is nearing the end of his time at Real Madrid, and is closer to leaving at the end of his contract this summer than he is to extending it.

🚨 El viaje de Dani Carvajal no es casualidad. El lateral ve muy cerca su final en el Real Madrid y Catar, junto a su cuñado y amigo Joselu, es el destino que más le apetece. En julio, cuando acabe la temporada y su contrato, tomará la decisión, pero ahora mismo está bastante más… pic.twitter.com/XkCkSTZByC — Picón (@JorgeCPicon) December 23, 2025

His priority currently is to recover from injury, and get back to full fitness for the 2026 World Cup, after which he is keen to continue playing football in a less demanding environment.

Al-Gharafa: A realistic destination

Currently, Carvajal sees Al-Gharafa as the most realistic destination when he does leave Los Blancos. It would meet his requirements, and would allow him to play alongside Joselu, while spending more time with his family.

Real Madrid’s stance is that they will allow Carvajal, a club legend, to decide his own future, but are preparing for another painful exit.

Replacement already in situ

The signing of Trent Alexander-Arnold this past summer was certainly a nod to the imminent end of Carvajal’s time at Real Madrid, and in that regard, they already have a replacement in place. However what may be more difficult to replace is Carvajal’s leadership. The veteran Spain right-back is one of the last-remaining players of their historic Champions League run, and already the loss of Toni Kroos, Modric, Lucas Vazquez and Nacho Fernandez has been felt in the dressing room over the last two years.