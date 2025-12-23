Pedri has had another fantastic half-season at Barcelona, and he will remain important for the rest of the campaign. The midfielder, who missed the weekend victory over Villarreal due to injury, is hoping for more success with the Catalan club come May.

Pedri recently conducted an interview with Esquire, with whom he spoke about Barcelona’s chances of repeating last season’s domestic treble. He fancies their chances, and on top of this, he wants his first Champions League.

“It won’t be easy at all, but hopefully we repeat last year’s national treble and also win the Champions League. (Our main rivals are) PSG, who are the current champions. Arsenal are also a very strong team. And I would always put Manchester City and Real Madrid among the candidates. A team that I see as strong, and that has surprised me for the better, is my friend Trincão’s Sporting Lisbon. They play good football.”

Pedri also spoke on his devastation at Barcelona’s El Clasico defeat in October, a match in which he was sent off.

“Everything, really. It’s always the defeat that hurts the most, but also the sending off, which was also the first of my career. As for the injury, I was not aware at the time. When I found out, later, of course it bothered me.”

Pedri: Hansi Flick is always helping us, giving us advice

Pedri was asked about the affect that Hansi Flick has had on Barcelona since he took over as head coach in the summer of 2024.

“I think that, within the club, in terms of seriousness, many things have changed. He has given the club a certain German touch. On the other hand, on a day-to-day basis, although they are details that are not seen much outside, it is very familiar. He is always helping us, giving us advice, especially on a tactical level; in that defensive line that we did last season, which many people did not expect. In fact, we were the first ones who did not expect it. I think it worked out perfectly.