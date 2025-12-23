Girona desperate need signings, and they have already finalised an agreement for their first one to come in as soon as the winter transfer window opens.

In recent days, it has been reported that Girona want to sign Claudio Echeverri on loan for the remainder of the season. The Manchester City forward has struggled on loan at Bayer Leverkusen, and he is set to have his time in Germany cut short in order for another temporary move to happen.

According to Fabrizio Romano, an agreement has now been struck for Echeverri to leave Leverkusen and join Girona, with Man City having allowed their fellow City Football Group side to take over his loan for the rest of the season.

Echeverri would prefer to re-join River Plate

However, it appears that Evcheverri is not overly enthused by the idea of playing at Montilivi, with his agent (via Sport) revealing that the 19-year-old had prioritised a return to his native Argentina, where he had been linked with former club River Plate.

“That’s what Claudio wants, but it’s not Manchester City’s desire. I have scheduled meetings with the directors and we are going to define what will happen to Claudio’s future, but I anticipate that it will be in Europe. He would be delighted to return to Argentina, but now it will not be possible, because City do not want to loan him to South America; otherwise, he would be delighted.”

Girona have already had issues surrounding players not wanting to play, as per the recent case with Dominik Livakovic, whom himself will be leaving as soon as the winter transfer window opens. Club officials will hope that a similar situation does not arise with Echeverri, who on paper, is an exciting signing for the struggling Catalan side.