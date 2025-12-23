Barcelona have been offered the chance to sign two defenders from Chelsea and Manchester City following an injury to Andreas Christensen. The Danish defender is set to be out for around four months following a partial cruciate ligament tear, leaving Hansi Flick with just six defenders for the remainder of the season.

The length of Christensen’s injury does open the foor for the Blaugrana to activate the emergency injury rule in La Liga, which would allow them to reuse 80% of his salary limit impact to register another player. This season Barcelona have already done so, registering Marcus Rashford and Joan Garcia following an injury to Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Barcelona offered Chelsea and Manchester City defenders

In the aftermath of Christensen’s injury, Sport say that numerous agents have been in touch with Barcelona to offer their clients to the club. Two of them are in the Premier League: Chelsea’s Axel Disasi and Manchester City’s Nathan Ake.

In Ake’s case, he is keen for more game time, as he tries to make it into the Netherlands squad for the World Cup, and the fact he can also play at left-back would aid Barcelona too. Yet Manchester City, who are reportedly interested in Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo, are looking to use him in a player-plus-cash swap.

🚨 JUST IN: Ronald Araújo will return to training with FC Barcelona on December 29. [@mundodeportivo] 🇺🇾 pic.twitter.com/UPn0cqXApM — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 23, 2025

On the other hand, Chelsea defender Axel Disasi has not played all season, after being left out of their squad by Enzo Maresca.

Barcelona stance on January move

The word is that Flick is in favour of a January move for a defender, but the club are less convinced it makes sense, preferring to keep their gunpowder dry until the summer, when they can move for a long-term starter. Director of Football Deco seems more inclined to forge ahead with their current options, although the return of Ronald Araujo, and how well that progresses, may force their hand.