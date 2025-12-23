Liverpool invested more than anyone in their forward line in the summer, with the signings of Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz behind them. After the Swedish forward went down with a knee injury and underwent surgery this week though, they are now looking to strengthen in the January transfer window.

Their primary target appears to be Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, who could be on the move this winter. He has also become a target for Manchester City and Manchester United though.

Alexander Sorloth on Liverpool shortlist

As reported by Indykaila, Atletico Madrid forward Alexander Sorloth is one of the names on Liverpool’s shortlist to come in this January. Sorloth could be used as an alternative through the middle to Ekitike, and the Reds would consider the move on a loan basis.

Exclusive 💣 LFC exploring short-term attacking options if miss out on Semenyo: – Memphis Depay

Exclusive 💣 LFC exploring short-term attacking options if miss out on Semenyo: – Memphis Depay – Alexander Sørløth Sørløth considered on loan despite strong form at Atlético. Depay open to short-term deal & has good relations w/ many LFC players.

Ex-Atletico striker Memphis Depay another option

Former Atletico Madrid forward Memphis Depay, who left the summer that Sorloth arrived, is also on their shortlist. The Dutch international is already familiar with Cody Gakpo and Virgil van Dijk from the national team, and is open to a short-term contract. Memphis is currently at Corinthians in Brazil, but out of contract in the summer.

Sorloth’s status at Atletico Madrid

Sorloth is in a strange position currently, having regained his form under Diego Simeone, but still struggling for a regular starting spot. This season he has five goals and one assist in 22 appearances, but that amounts to just 1,040 minutes. Just 10 of those appearances have been starts, but he did go from the off against Liverpool and Real Madrid, scoring against the latter.

In the summer, it was reported that Atletico were open to a sale for the right price, and in September, Newcastle United were linked to him. Since, Fenerbahce have been linked with a move to Sorloth – the 30-year-old reportedly wants regular football.