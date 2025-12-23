Xabi Alonso is under significant pressure at Real Madrid, having only arrived in the summer from Bayer Leverkusen. The 44-year-old is revered at the Bundesliga club, whom he led to their first ever league title during the 2023-24 season.

Alonso will always be remembered fondly at Leverkusen, and one player that remembers him very well in Granit Xhaka. The midfielder, who also left in the summer to join Premier League side Sunderland, spoke (via Marca) as part of a recently-released documentary on the Real Madrid head coach, titled “The Architect: From Myth to Challenge”.

“He didn’t have any experience on the big stages, that’s for sure. What he did have was personality. When he walked into the dressing room and started talking, everyone was completely focused. Because they listened to him. Because every word he said was true.

“He did not limit himself to repeating the words of others. It was not false. It was authentic. And I think when a player feels like you’re authentic, it doesn’t matter if you win or lose. You continue to earn their respect. All teams have egos, to be sure, but he didn’t care about big names. And he doesn’t care how much the signing has cost. He only cares about what he sees on the pitch. He wants to see you fight. And if you train well, it will give you a chance. That’s what I admire most about Xabi.”

Xhaka comments give an insight into Alonso struggles

It is interesting that Xhaka commented about Alonso not caring about big names, as this is one of the issues he has reportedly had at the Bernabeu. A number of big-hitters in the dressing room have not been won over by their head coach, with egos being something that always has to be taken into account at Real Madrid.