Florentino Perez sends message of hope to Real Madrid supporters

Real Madrid have now started their winter break, with their 2025 having been brought to an end with victory over Sevilla last weekend. And ahead of Christmas Day later in the week, prominent club personnel have issued messages to Madridistas.

As per Diario AS, Real Madrid posted a Christmas message on Tuesday issued to the club’s supporters. Florentino Perez’s words dominated the video, as he send a message of hope ahead of 2026, which Los Blancos will seek to be much better than 2025 was.

“We continue working to get excited about new triumphs. From Real Madrid we want to accompany you in these special holidays and we convey our best wishes of happiness so that you can enjoy this Christmas with your families and loved ones. They are also dates to remember those who are no longer with us and who will always remain in our memory.

“We are always very aware of the values of Real Madrid, which are essential to understand what our club represents for millions of people to whom we are united by a universal feeling such as Real Madrid. These values allow us to face all kinds of adversities: work, sacrifice, permanent improvement, respect, humility and solidarity.”

Xabi Alonso, whose position as manager is still under the microscope in the Spanish capital, also sent a short message to the Real Madrid fanbase.

“Madridistas, may all your dreams come true. Happy holidays and happy 2026.”

Dani Carvajal and Fede Valverde speak to supporters

Meanwhile, Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal’s message to the club’s fans “for all your support, we wish you a Merry Christmas and a great year”, while vice-captain Fede Valverde thanked the supporters “for your passion, it makes us much stronger- happy holidays and happy new year”. Both players will be keen for better on the pitch starting from Los Blancos’ first match of 2026, which is against Real Betis in just under two weeks’ time.