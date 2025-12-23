Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior is never far from the spotlight, but has been the focus of growing criticism over the past year, having struggled to find his best form. Teammate Eduardo Camavinga has defended the Brazilian.

During a clip from their match against Sevilla, Camavinga was seen remonstrating with what El Dia Despues from Movistar+ claimed was Vinicius. Camavinga was seen supposedly saying ‘If you stay back, the ball is lost there.’ Jude Bellingham is seen telling Camavinga to calm down shortly after.

🗣️ Camavinga: "Si no te mueves, perderás el balón." 🗣️ Jude Bellingham: "Calma, Calma." Camavinga se enfado con la actitud de Vinícius en algunas jugadas 🫠🫠🫠pic.twitter.com/tRvuwNc9Xv — (fan) REAL MADRID FANS 🤍 (@AdriRM33) December 22, 2025

Camavinga responds to interpretation of Vinicius row

However Camavinga has denied that this occurred as it painted, noting that Vinicius was not the target of his frustration. Replying to the clip on Twitter/X, Camavinga said “Leave him in peace, I wasn’t speaking about him.” It is not clear who he was speaking about, but the atmosphere was tense at the Bernabeu, with Los Blancos struggling to see off Sevilla.

Deja le en Paz no estaba hablando de El — Eduardo Camavinga (@Camavinga) December 23, 2025

Vinicius tension at Real Madrid

It was notable that as Vinicius, who was captaining the side on Saturday, was taken off, a portion of the crowd reacted by whistling, which many have interpreted as frustration with the Brazilian. Manager Xabi Alonso explained after the match that the fans were entitled to express their opinion.

Vinicius unhappy with crowd reaction

After the match, Vinicius posted on his social media a picture of him leaving the pitch with only elipses in quotation mark. That would appear to imply that he was not impressed with the reaction. It seems to have had an impact on Vinicius, who is currently in a contract situation with Real Madrid, and could consider leaving next summer.