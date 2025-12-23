Confirmed: Exit of Real Madrid forward is announced

Real Madrid forward Endrick Felipe has left the club 18 months after his arrival, as he seeks more game time elsewhere. The Brazilian forward has joined Olympique Lyon in a loan deal until the end of the season.

As was heavily reported, Endrick will head to French giants in Ligue 1 for the remainder of the season. So far this season he has participated in just three matches under Xabi Alonso, across three games. Endrick has grown increasingly frustrated with his role, now firmly behind Gonzalo Garcia Torres in the pecking order.

Olympique Lyon confirm Endrick deal

Lyon announced the deal on their social media with the caption ‘this year’s Christmas falls on the 23rd of December.’ Real Madrid confirmed the deal in a statement shortly after on their website.

It's tiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiime … 🎤🎁 Cette année Noël tombe le 23 décembre 🎅 pic.twitter.com/Ea40yu2mbB — Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) December 23, 2025

Details of Endrick loan deal

The deal will run until the end of the season, with no option for an extension, as per Cadena SER. Lyon will pay half of his wages, and must play Endrick in a minimum of 25 games. If they do not do so, they will face a penalty clause although it is not stated how much. There is no buy option included.

Endrick’s World Cup dream

The teenage forward, who arrived with high hopes, is yet to give up hope of being on the Brazil flight for the 2026 World Cup. Manager Carlo Ancelotti has commented that in order to be in the squad, Endrick and Rodrygo will have to be playing regular football.

When he arrived at Real Madrid, Endrick had been on a consistent run of making the Brazil squad. Yet with his lack of game time over the past year, Endrick has since fallen out of favour. Since making the switch to Spain, Endrick has been raw but shown flashes of his impressive finishing ability when giving the chance.