Barcelona told to double offer for 17-year-old striker

Barcelona’s interest in Egyptian talent Hamza Abdelkarim has been made public in recent weeks, but it seems they will find it difficult to strike a deal for the teenage forward. Abdelkarim, who turns 18 next week, is wanted for a January transfer move, to strengthen their affiliate side, Barca Atletic.

Last week it was revealed that Barcelona had made an offer to Al-Ahly for Abdelkarim, which could reach as high as €4m. It was a loan deal with an option to buy though, and only €1m of it was a guaranteed fee, with the rest being available in objectives – Al-Ahly have turned it down.

Al-Ahly tell Barcelona to double offer

It was also noted that Al-Ahly were not particularly happy with the terms offered by Barcelona, and it seems there is some way between the two in negotiations. Koraplus (via Sport) claim that Al-Ahly are open to the loan deal until the summer, but would require a buy option of €8m, of which €2m would be guaranteed, double the initial offer.

The Catalan daily add that at least initially, they had no intention of paying more than €4m for Abdelkarim, given he is yet to make his way in professional football. Equally, Barcelona are only willing to cede 10% in terms of a sell-on fee, while Al-Ahly wanted 20% – this part is described as ‘non-negotiable’ for the Catalans.

🚨🔵🔴 Hamza Abdelkarim wants to join Barcelona as talks are underway. 17 year old talent wants the move, seen as a ‘dream’ for his career. 🇪🇬 Al Ahly, currently blocking the deal on club-to-club side with high financial demands on transfer fee. 🎥➕ https://t.co/bSnNjH1cuw pic.twitter.com/0gavC7c4ST — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 22, 2025

Adbdelkarim keen on Barcelona move

The teenage number nine has received interest from Olympique Lyon and Bayern Munich, but Abdelkarim seems keen to move to Barcelona. Last week it was noted that he was pushing for a move to Barcelona, and now Fabrizio Romano has reported that he has already given the green light on personal terms.

🚨 BREAKING: FC Barcelona have decided not to sign any players in the January transfer window. The Catalan club lacks the financial room to make signings due to non-compliance with the 1:1 rule and Financial Fair Play restrictions. [@Luis_F_Rojo] ❌ pic.twitter.com/lhVqexUhl5 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 22, 2025

Barca Atletic are currently in the fourth tier, and Juliano Belletti has been tasked with returning the affiliate side to Primera RFEF, but is currently without his two main strikers Victor Barbera and Oscar Gistau, through injury. They sit four points off league leaders Poblense in 5th, with just one automatic promotion spots available.