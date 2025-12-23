Barcelona to miss out on sale in 2026 summer

Barcelona will likely have to devise a fresh plan for the future of Ansu Fati, with the young forward’s options in doubt beyond the end of the summer. The 23-year-old is currently on loan at AS Monaco, as he tries to get back into form and shape.

Following a loan move to Brighton and Hove Albion two seasons ago, Fati spent last season back at Barcelona, but was an afterthought for Hansi Flick. This season started brightly at Monaco, but is showing signs of ending much like his time at Brighton did; with Fati on the bench.

AS Monaco unlikely to exercise buy option on Fati

The latest from French journalist Romain Molina is that the Monegasques have already decided not to exercise their buy option on Fati next season. They brought in the Spain international on loan, paying a percentage of his wages, with an option to buy him outright for €12m next summer.

Fati’s diminishing returns at Monaco

When given his chance by Adi Hutter earlier on in the season, Fati responded with goals. However since the Austrian manager was replaced by Sebastien Pocognoli, both his minutes and his contributions have been on the slide.

So far this season, Fati has played 598 minutes in 14 appearances, responding with six goals. He has managed just one start in the past two months though, and not since the 5th of October has he scored for Monaco.

Barcelona’s decisions on the horizon

Barcelona have been reluctant to cut ties with Fati, in case he should recover the form and fire he showed before injuries decimated several seasons of his career. But as one of the higher earners at the club, negotiating a beneficial sale or loan is not easy. Currently under contract until 2028, Director of Football Deco has a difficult decision to make together with Fati next summer.