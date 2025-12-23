Barcelona and Real Madrid both have plans to sign a new centre-back, so it is natural that they have the same targets. They have each shown interest in Marc Guehi, who will become a free agent next summer when his Crystal Palace contract expires.

Guehi will be one of the players to watch over the coming weeks and months, given the level of interest being shown in his services. However, it has now been claimed that his situation is already resolved, with Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol (via CaughtOffside) stating that the England international has already agreed to sign for Liverpool

“We know they’re definitely going to sign a new centre-back in 2026 – could it be Marc Guehi? I’ve heard talk that he may have a gentleman’s agreement with Liverpool, that he will sign for Liverpool. Of course, he almost signed for them until the deal collapsed on deadline day in the summer.

“Remember, in January, he will be free to talk to foreign clubs and Bayern Munich and Real Madrid want him. I think he’s on a target list for Barcelona as well. Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has said that they will be signing a centre-back as well.”

Barcelona and Real Madrid have already cooled interest

There will naturally be a disappointment among Barcelona and Real Madrid supporters at this news, although recent reports would suggest that both clubs will not be too fussed. The Catalans have recently started to consider other options after deeming Guehi’s wage demands to be excessive, while Los Blancos also did not see him as a serious target.

It will be very interesting to see who Barcelona and Real Madrid sign to address their respective central defensive problems. They may end up fighting over the same players once again, as they have done in the past on many occasions.