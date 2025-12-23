Pedri has been a sensation for Barcelona since joining from Las Palmas in 2020, and in particular, over the last 18 months. He’s developed into one of the best midfielders in world football, and a driving force behind the reigning La Liga champions and current leaders.

During an interview with Esquire, Pedri was asked about a number of topics, with one being his physical condition. Despite missing the weekend victory at Villarreal, he admitted that he feels good, having returned in the last month from a hamstring injury sustained during El Clasico in October.

“I feel good, very good. I did a good job of recovery and, in addition, these weeks helped me to disconnect and recharge my batteries.

“It’s the most complicated part, without a doubt. Your schedules change drastically, you can’t be with your teammates and, above all, where you want to be the most: on the pitch. But, well… It’s only a few weeks. What I do is talk a lot with my people, spend time with the family.”

Pedri: There is very little recovery time between matches

Pedri touched briefly on overcome the injury problems that had plagued him up until last year, while also admitting that he feels footballers play too many matches nowadays.

“At the time there were different changes, but you will never know which key has worked or if it has simply been a matter of luck.

“I would say that when I feel best is when I have continuity and regularity in minutes and games. But I think there are a lot of games, yes, with very little recovery time between one and the other, even if we have all the means to recover. A few fewer games per season would not be bad.”

Pedri: Technique makes the difference in football

He also gave his thoughts on the current state of football, the landscape of which has drastically changed over the last 10-15 years.

“Today’s football is much more based on physicality, yes, but technique will always prevail. It’s what makes the difference.”