Barcelona have made the centre-back position their priority for 2026, with the Catalan giants looking to improve at the back. However it seems they are poised to miss out on their top target for the position.

Director of Football Deco and manager Hansi Flick appear to have decided that Barcelona’s primary need is a central defender who can play on the left side, and provide an experienced head next to Pau Cubarsi. They were interested in Goncalo Inacio, but after he renewed his deal with Sporting CP, his name was crossed off the shortlist. Meanwhile Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi has been cited as the option that Deco most likes for the position, but MD now say that Barcelona have cooled their interest in Guehi.

Barcelona cool interest in Marc Guehi

The England international is out of contract in the summer, and can sign a precontract with Barcelona next week on a free. However with Liverpool and Bayern Munich very interested in Guehi, both have offered significant deals to him. Barcelona had been in talks with his agent and following his situation, but after his latest wage demands, contacts have stopped in recent weeks.

The Blaugrana feel the difference is too much to make up in talks, and Guehi is keen to resolve his future shortly. Notably, Real Madrid were also interested in Guehi in recent months, but were also scared off by his wage demands.

Barcelona’s alternatives in central defence

Over the weekend, Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni and Manchester City’s Josko Gvardiol were cited as their preferred signings. Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck and Aston Villa’s Pau Torres are other options that have been mentioned, but none appear as if they will come cheap. It is not yet clear what Barcelona’s budget will be, but unsurprisingly, the cost of bringing in a player that is an upgrade on their current options, will be significant.