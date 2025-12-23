Real Madrid right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is a divisive figure these days in Liverpool, with some fans holding his decision to move to the Spanish capital against him. Although he may have little to do with it, the latest news is unlikely to endear him to fans on Merseyside.

Alexander-Arnold joined Real Madrid for €10m in June, having run down his contract at Anfield more than two decades after joining the Liverpool academy. Rightly or wrongly, some of the fanbase have not pardoned his decision to do so.

Alexander-Arnold family hosts Liverpool starlet

According to The Athletic, he might not be the only talent on Merseyside eyeing a move to Madrid. They say that Liverpool starlet Joshua Abe, 15, met with some of the Real Madrid players on Saturday, with Los Blancos beating Sevilla 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Abe was there at the invitation of Alexander-Arnold’s brother, who is his agent. He has been advising Abe and his family.

Who is Joshua Abe?

While this does not necessarily mean Real Madrid are trying to sign Abe, it is a move that will certainly be viewed with suspicion by Liverpool. Abe is a right-winger who is already playing for the Liverpool under-18 side. This season he has two goals and two assists in five appearances.

Of dual Nigerian and English nationality, Abe has also appeared for England’s under-16 team. Earning five caps, Abe has scored three goals and given an assist, a sign of his potential.

Alexander-Arnold’s tough start in Madrid

It’s been a tricky start to life in the Spanish capital. After missing nearly two months with a hamstring tear between September and November, Alexander-Arnold was putting in his best performance since arriving at Real Madrid earlier this month, when he was forced off with another injury. He is not expected back until February, and despite his injury misfortune, has already faced criticism.