Revealed: Deco’s preferred option for Barcelona defence in 2026

Barcelona have struggled defensively throughout this season, and there is little doubt that their high line has not looked the same without Inigo Martinez. So far, Gerard Martin has been the most consistent partner for Pau Cubarsi.

While Flick has made the argument that their defensive frailty is down to far more than just the Basque defender’s absence, Barcelona appear to have made a central defender their primary target for next summer. The Geman manager appears to be in favour of bringing in reinforcements this winter, but Director of Football Deco does not want to sign anyone who will not improve the starting line-up.

Deco’s preferred option for the backline

His preferred option, as per Sport, would be to sign Marc Guehi on a free next summer. Deco feels he is the option that would best fit in at Barcelona, but the Blaugrana face significant competition for his signature, with Manchester City, Liverpool and Bayern Munich all supposedly interested.

Barcelona’s alternatives at centre-back

This report emerges just days after City defender Josko Gvardiol and Inter’s Alessandro Bastoni were cited as the club’s ideal signings at the position. Deco also met with Bastoni’s agent in Milan, but the Italian defender denied any truth to reports linking him with a move to Barcelona.

In addition, Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck has been linked with the Blaugrana often in recent months. Aston Villa defender Pau Torres appears to be open to a move to Camp Nou should they come in for him.

🚨 JUST IN: Marc-André Ter Stegen will not be leaving in January and will remain at FC Barcelona at least until next June. [@Luis_F_Rojo] 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/OGwaXpSVRT — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 22, 2025

Barcelona’s options in central defence

Currently, Barcelona have four natural centre-backs on their books, but Andreas Christensen is out of contract in the summer. Pau Cubarsi, Ronald Araujo and Eric Garcia are the other alternatives, if Jules Kounde is to be considered a right-back. Left-back Gerard Martin has also been shifted more centrally of late, while Garcia has been utilised in midfield and at right-back by Flick.