Ex-player tells Real Madrid to consider selling Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid have acknowledged that they have a Vinicius Junior problem, on the back of the weekend win over Sevilla. The winger was booed off by the Bernabeu crowd after another under-par performance, which has raised concerns about his long-term future in the Spanish capital.

The situation with Vinicius Junior has been tense for a while, ever since his representatives and Real Madrid engaged in contract talks. As of yet, an agreement has yet to be reached, with the club not prepared to meet the demands that have been tabled.

As per Cadena SER (via Marca), former Real Madrid player Pedja Mijatovic have told his former club not to give in to the demands of Vinicius and his representatives. If no agreement is reached, he would want the Brazil international to be sold next summer.

“Real Madrid always has to be above any player, any footballing character, because it is the biggest club in the world. If Vinicius closes himself to the renewal, Real Madrid have to do everything possible to transfer him. You cannot, under any circumstances, allow a player or their representatives to manage you.

“If Vinicius is now asking for Mbappé’s contract or Messi’s, it is because he does not want to renew. It’s clear, we’re not children. And if he wants to finish the contract, that’s okay, Real Madrid always have to be on top.”

Real Madrid have a big decision to make with Vinicius

It is clear that Vinicius is struggling to recover the level he showed during the 2023-24 season, which saw him narrowly miss out on winning the Ballon d’Or. A solution is needed in this regard, as Real Madrid cannot afford him to continue operating as he is now – especially if he wants to be the club’s highest-paid player alongside Mbappe.