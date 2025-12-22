Liverpool already want to take Marc Guehi away from Barcelona, and over the coming weeks, they could be set to deal another transfer blow to the La Liga leaders.

Liverpool are planning to make significant changes to their defence during next summer’s transfer window. Former Real Madrid target Ibrahima Konate could leave, and his replacement may end up being Guehi. Meanwhile, there could be a full-back signing on the agenda, which is where Oscar Mingueza comes in.

According to Diario AS (via ED), Liverpool are interested in agreeing a pre-contract with Mingueza, whose Celta Vigo contract is due to expire at the end of the season. He’s unlikely to sign a new deal at Balaidos, which would open the door for the reigning Premier League champions to secure a fantastic market opportunity.

Mingueza exit would lead to Barcelona disappointment

Should Liverpool make their move for Mingueza, it would significantly reduce Celta’s chances of agreeing a new contract with the Spain international. This would be bad news for Barcelona, who would want the defender to be sold for a significant fee, rather than leave on his own accord as a free agent.

As part of the deal that saw Mingueza join Celta on a free transfer in the summer of 2022, Barcelona retained a 50% sell-on clause. They would have been entitled to €10m had any club triggered his €20m release clause, but it now appears that the cash-strapped Catalans could be left with nothing.

It will be interesting to see how Mingueza’s situation plays out over the coming weeks and months. It is looking increasingly likely that he will leave Celta, and a move to a club of Liverpool’s stature would make sense for all parties – they would get a fantastic squad option that is versatile, while he would get a significant wage increase, and the chance to play among Europe’s elite in the Champions League.