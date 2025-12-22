Former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain Rafinha Alcantara has called time on his career at the age of 32, following over a year without playing. Capped by Brazil, Rafinha spent a decade traversing Europe’s top leagues.

Highly rated as a La Masia graduate at Barcelona, Rafinha followed in the footsteps of older brother Thiago Alcantara by making it into the senior team as a teenager. After a successful loan spell at Celta Vigo, Rafinha spent four years as part of the senior team, with his best spell coming under Luis Enrique, contributing to their historic 6-1 win over PSG, and their treble under the Asturian.

Just as it seemed he might compete for a starting spot, Rafinha was hampered by a series of injuries. In total, he made 90 appearances for the Blaugrana, scoring 12 goals and giving eight assists.

Departure from Barcelona

Rafinha would then have a series of short spells at Inter on loan, and then a season back at Celta Vigo, where his father and fellow Brazil international Mazinho played, before signing with PSG in 2020. Two seasons at the Parc des Princes, were followed by a final year on loan in Spain at Real Sociedad.

Rafinha’s retirement

After leaving La Real, Raphinha spent two years in Qatar at Al-Arabi, but again struggled for consistent runs in the team. Leaving on a free in the summer of 2024, Rafinha has been out of action for the past 18 months, but on Instagram put out a farewell video on the 22nd of December, with the following words.

After some time away from the pitch and a long recovery, the time has come to announce something important to me. I have made the decision to retire. Just over a year ago, I suffered a knee injury which, unfortunately, prevents me from returning to compete at the highest level. It was hard to accept that I couldn’t continue. Thank you to my family for always being there, to everyone for the love and support. Thank you, football, for making me who I am. Goodbye.

International career and honours

In total, Rafinha made 358 appearances at club level, scoring 51 times and giving 52 assists. He also made two appearances for Brazil in 2015, having also won Olympic gold in 2016 at the Rio de Janeiro home Olympics.

He possesses 15 medals in total, most significantly winning Ligue 1, La Liga on three occasions and the Copa del Rey, lifting the Champions League in 2015 too.