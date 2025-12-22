Real Madrid forward Endrick Felipe will try his luck elsewhere in the second half of the season, having been starved of minutes under Xabi Alonso. The Brazilian teenager was short of involvement under Carlo Ancelotti last season, but has seen his role shrink further under Alonso this season.

After missing four months through injury across the end of last season, the Club World Cup and the start of this season, Endrick was back in contention for minutes in mid-September. Yet Alonso has shown little faith in him, preferring Gonzalo Garcia Torres as a number nine alternative to Kylian Mbappe.

Fabrizio Romano confirms Real Madrid exit for Endrick

After plenty of speculation over recent months, Italian transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed a move will go through for Endrick in January. As expected, he will join Olympique Lyon in Ligue 1 for the second half of the year, where Portuguese manager Paulo Fonseca is expected to provide an environment for him to develop in.

🚨🔴🔵 BREAKING: Endrick to Olympique Lyon, here we go! Deal in place after exclusive story revealed two months ago. Endrick joins OL on loan from Real Madrid, no buy option clause and 50% of salary covered. The Brazilian will be back to Real in June. pic.twitter.com/Cm34ZO2alt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 22, 2025

The fresh detail, beyond the confirmation of the deal being in place, is that Lyon will cover 50% of his wages for the second half of the year. They will not have an option to purchase the €60m forward.

Endrick’s fleeting involvement

The 19-year-old forward has made just three appearances all season under Alonso, amounting to just 99 minutes, 77 of which came in his only start this season against third-tier Talavera de la Reina in the Copa del Rey last week. Even under Ancelotti, when Endrick grew frustrated, he made 37 appearances, scoring seven goals.

When asked about Endrick’s lack of minutes, Alonso has reasoned that he has Mbappe ahead of him in the pecking order, and Gonzalo competing for minutes too. Despite cutting something of a raw figure, his nose for goal has been evident whenever in a Real Madrid shirt.