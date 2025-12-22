Dani Alves planning return to football with Portuguese club

It has been nine months since Dani Alaves was acquitted on a charge of rape, having successful appealed the original verdict in February 2024. The former Barcelona defender, who recently reappeared as a preacher, is now said to be planning his return to football.

Dani Alves last played a professional match in January 2023, days before he was arrested on suspicion of rape following an incident that took place weeks prior. Pumas, his then-club, cancelled his contract upon the news, which means that he has not featured for almost three years.

However, it has now been reported by ESPN Brazil (via Marca) that Alves intends to return to football as a player. The 42-year-old, who is still under investigation for rape after the Prosecutor’s Office filed an appeal against his acquitting, is close to purchasing Portuguese third tier side São João de Ver alongside a group of investors, and his plan is to register himself as one of their players once negotiations are finalised.

Alves planning six-month spell as a player

Alves intends to “sign” for São João de Ver in January, and thus, play the second half of the season with his new club. He would then officially retire from football, before moving into a full-time role as owner.

Provided that a deal is completed, Alves would follow in the footsteps of Vinicius by purchasing a Portuguese club. The Real Madrid man is an investor in the consortium that bought Alverca earlier this year, and the then-second division were promoted to the Liga Portugal at the end of last season.

Alvera currently occupy a very respectable 10th place in the Liga Portugal, ahead of established clubs such as Rio Ave and Santa Clara. Alves will be hoping that he can lead his new club to similar heights in the coming years.