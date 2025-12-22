Barcelona have been operating with what on paper has been a thin squad for the past few seasons, and they have no intention of adding more depth in the January transfer window. That is despite concerns from Hansi Flick.

Danish defender Andreas Christensen has suffered a partial anterior cruciate ligament tear, and is set to be out for around three to four months depending on his recovery. This is the second time that Christensen will be spending close to half the season on the touchline. If that prognosis is confirmed, then Barcelona could use the emergency injury rule to register a new player using up to 80% of the amount of Christensen’s wages.

Barcelona decide against January action

However the latest coming out of the Catalan capital is that Director of Football Deco has no intention to open the transfer window for business. The club are not convinced by the options available, and as such, will not pursue an addition in the January transfer market.

Hansi Flick concerns will go unheard

This is contrary to the perspective of manager Hansi Flick. The German manager mentioned that he would be discussing the idea with Deco after Christensen went down with injury, and Sport say that he is in favour of bringing in another option. This was already the case when Inigo Martinez left in the summer, but Barcelona decided they did not have the means to do so.

Deco remains firm that he will only move for a player in January with the quality to be a starter, but Flick feels that the squad is already being pushed to its limits.

Barcelona’s defensive depth

With Christensen out long-term, Flick has just six natural defenders at his disposal: Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia, Ronald Araujo, Alejandro Balde, Gerard Martin and Jules Kounde. On top of that, Flick has been using Garcia in midfield more often. Earlier in the season, young left-back Jofre Torrents had been in the first-team squad more often, and Marc Casado can be used at right-back, but Flick is certainly working without much room for manoeuvre.