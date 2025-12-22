Barcelona continued their scintillating La Liga form with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal in their final match of 2025. Goals from Raphinha and Lamine Yamal made it eight league wins in a row for the Catalans, who end the year with a four-point lead in the standings.

The match saw Frenkie de Jong make his return to the starting line-up after a number of weeks on the bench, and he was one of the standouts for Barcelona. As per Sport, he gave his reaction the victory in the mixed zone.

“I’m very happy. We closed the year as leaders, which was the objective. Villarreal come out quickly on the counter and have dangerous players. I felt that we were superior. It was a well-deserved victory. We’re fine. Now is not the time for titles, but we are alive in everything.”

Joan Garcia: “We got a clean sheet and I’m very happy”

Joan Garcia produced another impressive showing on his way to a clean sheet, and the Barcelona goalkeeper also spoke on the match to the club’s official media channels (via MD).

“We knew it was very important to get the three points in the last game of the year. We have achieved it and we finished top in this first half of the season. There is still a long way to go but we had this objective and we have achieved it.

“When a team is down one player, it always makes things easier for you. We would have liked to kill the game earlier and score the second before and then make a third, but they played very well and knew how to defend with ten men. The important thing is that we got the three points and kept a clean sheet.

“I try to stop the ones that come to me. There are days when I can do it and others I can’t. Today, luckily, we got a clean sheet and I’m very happy.”

Gerard Martin: “We have grown a lot”

Gerard Martin also spoke to the media after the match at La Ceramica, and as per MD, he expressed pride over Barcelona’s growth in recent months.

“We have grown a lot since the beginning of the season. We have improved in many things and it is showing in recent games. Villarreal are a difficult team and a difficult ground. We knew they hadn’t lost and it was important to win because we were at the top of the standings. It seems like an easy game, but it was complicated.”