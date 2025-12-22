Barcelona’s January plans were plunged into uncertainty over the weekend, following an injury to Andreas Christensen. The Danish central defender could be out for the remainder of the season after a partial anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Christensen, who has been beset by fitness problems since his second season in Catalonia, is expected to be out for three to four months as he recovers. It leaves Barcelona with Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia, Gerard Martin and Ronald Araujo their primary centre-back options. Martin is still learning the position, while Araujo was out of form before his leave of absence, and Garcia has been played in midfield.

Following Christensen’s injury, manager Hansi Flick said that he would be discussing the matter with Director of Football Deco. The length of the injury would potentially allow Barcelona to use 80% of his salary limit space to register another player, under the emergency injury rule.

Barcelona make call on centre-back signing

It appears to have been a relatively short conversation. Marca say that Barcelona have made the call not to make any signings in the January window. In spite of the situation, Barcelona are not convinced by the options available, and as such, have decided not to make any moves as things stand.

Several weeks ago, Deco had commented that it was ‘very difficult’ to operate successfully in the winter transfer market.

🚨 JUST IN: Marc-André Ter Stegen will not be leaving in January and will remain at FC Barcelona at least until next June. [@Luis_F_Rojo] 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/OGwaXpSVRT — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 22, 2025

Barcelona will not sanction exits

In tandem with that plan, the club have also ruled out any exits. Marc Bernal and Marc Casado have been short of minutes of late, but with this latest injury, neither will be allowed to depart in January. Robert Lewandowski and Ronald Araujo are expected to stay put, while currently Marc-Andre ter Stegen is not considering a move away from the club.

For the first time last week, Flick used Casado as an alternative to Jules Kounde at right-back, while Bernal’s return to full fitness could see Garcia drop back to centre-back again.