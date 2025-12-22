Barcelona consider surprise contract renewal for injured star

Barcelona go into the winter break with a four-point lead at the top of the table in La Liga, and plenty of reasons to be optimistic. However the weekend saw another damaging long-term injury blow hit the squad.

Danish defender Andreas Christensen has been diagnosed with a partial tear of his anterior cruciate ligament, an injury which is expected to keep him out for around four months. Last season Christensen missed the majority of the season through fitness issues too.

Barcelona dressing room impacted by injury

The news was a blow to the morale of the Barcelona dressing room, as explained by Cadena SER. Christensen is a model professional, and well-regarded by the rest of his teammates, which has contributed to how accutely the blow is felt. He is the third long-term injury suffered this season, after Gavi and Marc-Andre ter Stegen, while Ronald Araujo has also recently returned from a leave of absence to mentally reset.

Barcelona President could make surprise renewal call

The same outlet also report that Barcelona President Joan Laporta is in favour of the surprise decision to renew Christensen’s deal. After falling injured, Laporta is keen to offer him a one-year extension as a gesture of goodwill. The 29-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, and has admitted that he is unsure of his future.

Christensen’s pre-injury future

The reporting from the Catalan capital has been that a renewal for Christensen was not on the cards. While Laporta may be in favour of offering a renewal, it is not clear whether Director of Football Deco feels the same way. The former Chelsea man is now in his fourth campaign with the Blaugrana; Christensen has made 71 starts, and 97 appearances thus far. In his first year, Christensen was part of the bedrock of the Barcelona defence, but has struggled for consistent runs in the team since, in part due to injury.