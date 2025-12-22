Atletico Madrid register interest in 2026 move for Chelsea star

Atletico Madrid are likely to move for a new striker in 2026, given that both Antoine Griezmann and Giacomo Raspadori could be leaving. One player that could replace them is Nicolas Jackson, who has been on their radar for well over 12 months.

Jackson joined Bayern Munich in the summer, with Chelsea agreeing a loan with obligation to buy if certain conditions were met. However, it has already been confirmed that this will not happen, which means a return to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season for the former Villarreal forward.

Chelsea have no plans to retain Jackson’s services, which is why he will be moved on again. A return to Spain is certainly an option, with CaughtOffside confirming Atleti’s interest in a 2026 move.

However, it would not be straightforward for Atleti to sign Jackson, despite their good relationship with Chelsea. The report notes that a number of other clubs are also interested, including those in England.

“In the Premier League, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, and Everton are closely monitoring Jackson’s situation. Atletico Madrid and Napoli could be two other options to watch out for, and Chelsea will certainly be looking for a buyer.”

Jackson could resurrect his ailing career at Atleti

As far as possible summer signings go, Jackson could be the ideal one for Atleti to make. He is a player that Simeone could mould into a top striker, and the prospect of playing alongside Julian Alvarez would be one that the player himself would surely relish.

It will be interesting to see whether Atleti make a serious attempt to sign Jackson next summer. Funds will be available for director of football Mateu Alemany to spend, and while defensive reinforcements will be top of the agenda, signing a striker would be necessary if Griezmann, Raspadori or both depart the RiyadhAir Metropolitano.