Aston Villa enquire to Barcelona about possible January transfer

Barcelona are hoping to sign a defender in January, but there could also be one or two players that leave the club when the winter transfer window opens. The prime candidate to depart is Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, who finds himself behind Joan Garcia and Wojciech Szczesny in the goalkeeping pecking order.

Ter Stegen recently made his return to action in Barcelona’s Copa del Rey victory over Guadalajara, but that is likely to be his only appearance of the season. Hansi Flick has made it clear that the 33-year-old is not in his plans, which is why he has been told to find a new club in order to ensure that he starts for Germany at next summer’s World Cup.

Bayern Munich have ruled out a move for Ter Stegen, but there is plenty of interest being shown in his services – particularly from the Premier League. One club keen is Aston Villa, and according to MD (via CaughtOffside), they have asked Barcelona for information about a potential transfer.

Enquiries were also made about Ter Stegen’s fitness levels, which is why Flick’s decision to play him in the Copa del Rey has been vindicated, as it showed that he is up to speed. It is unclear whether Aston Villa will proceed with signing the Germany international, who is also likely to be available on loan.

Aston Villa unlikely to be ideal move for Ter Stegen

There is no doubt that Barcelona would be open to doing a deal with Aston Villa, but for Ter Stegen himself, a move to the high-flying Premier League side would make little sense – unless Emiliano Martinez, their current number one, was to leave Aston Villa during the winter transfer window.

Ter Stegen joining Aston Villa would make more sense in the summer, but Barcelona want him to go now. In this regard, it will be interesting to see whether other clubs come to the fore over the coming weeks.