Barcelona continued their La Liga winning run on Sunday with a professional 2-0 victory over Villarreal at La Ceramica.

Joan Garcia – 7.5

Barcelona’s decision to sign Garcia in the summer continues to look more and more vindication, as he made multiple big saves to ensure a clean sheet.

Jules Kounde – 7

Linked up well on the right flank, as he ends a difficult first half of the season (on an individual basis) on a high -although he was taken off late on with an injury issue.

Pau Cubarsi – 6.5

A poor pass early on almost led to a Villarreal goal, but aside from that, he was untroubled.

Gerard Martin- 6.5

Wanted too much time on the ball on multiple occasions, but like Cubarsi, he did well when called upon after Villarreal went down to 10 men.

Alejandro Balde – 6.5

Good in an attacking sense, but had some issues in defence.

Eric Garcia – 7

Started slowly, but grew into the game. He continues to look like an excellent midfield option.

Frenkie de Jong – 8

Promoted to the starting line-up due to Pedri’s injury absence, and he took his chance. He ran the show in midfield, and got a deserved assist for Barcelona’s second goal.

Lamine Yamal – 7.5

He caused problems for Villarreal’s defence throughout the 90 minutes, and his reward was a goal in the second half.

Fermin Lopez – 6.5

Very fluid performance from Fermin, although he lacked decisiveness.

Raphinha – 7.5

He’s working his way back into last season’s form. Won an early penalty that he converted himself, and he could have found the net on further occasions.

Ferran Torres – 6

A quiet performance, and he was dually hauled off early in the second half for Robert Lewandowski.

Substitutes

Marcus Rashford – 6.5

Provided another threat to a tired Villarreal defence.

Robert Lewandowski – 6

Almost scored soon after coming on.

Marc Bernal – 6

More important minutes for Bernal, who will gradually gain prominence as the season goes on.

Marc Casado – 6

Brought on at right-back due to Kounde going off injured.