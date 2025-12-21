Barcelona continued their La Liga winning run on Sunday with a professional 2-0 victory over Villarreal at La Ceramica.
Joan Garcia – 7.5
Barcelona’s decision to sign Garcia in the summer continues to look more and more vindication, as he made multiple big saves to ensure a clean sheet.
Jules Kounde – 7
Linked up well on the right flank, as he ends a difficult first half of the season (on an individual basis) on a high -although he was taken off late on with an injury issue.
Pau Cubarsi – 6.5
A poor pass early on almost led to a Villarreal goal, but aside from that, he was untroubled.
Gerard Martin- 6.5
Wanted too much time on the ball on multiple occasions, but like Cubarsi, he did well when called upon after Villarreal went down to 10 men.
Alejandro Balde – 6.5
Good in an attacking sense, but had some issues in defence.
Eric Garcia – 7
Started slowly, but grew into the game. He continues to look like an excellent midfield option.
Frenkie de Jong – 8
Promoted to the starting line-up due to Pedri’s injury absence, and he took his chance. He ran the show in midfield, and got a deserved assist for Barcelona’s second goal.
Lamine Yamal – 7.5
He caused problems for Villarreal’s defence throughout the 90 minutes, and his reward was a goal in the second half.
Fermin Lopez – 6.5
Very fluid performance from Fermin, although he lacked decisiveness.
Raphinha – 7.5
He’s working his way back into last season’s form. Won an early penalty that he converted himself, and he could have found the net on further occasions.
Ferran Torres – 6
A quiet performance, and he was dually hauled off early in the second half for Robert Lewandowski.
Substitutes
Marcus Rashford – 6.5
Provided another threat to a tired Villarreal defence.
Robert Lewandowski – 6
Almost scored soon after coming on.
Marc Bernal – 6
More important minutes for Bernal, who will gradually gain prominence as the season goes on.
Marc Casado – 6
Brought on at right-back due to Kounde going off injured.
Live Comments
Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automaticallyAdd a Comment