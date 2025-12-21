Barcelona have ended 2025 on a positive note, as they defeated Villarreal 2-0 at La Ceramica on Sunday afternoon.

As per Diario AS, head coach Hansi Flick gave his reaction to the victory. He admitted that his side have not been at 100%, but the willingness to secure an eighth La Liga win in a row pulled them through.

“Villarreal are a fantastic team, they are very fast. I’m very happy with the win. Kounde was in trouble, he’s been sick the last few days, but he’s not bad. What I liked most is winning the three points. My team is a bit tired. The mentality is incredible. Joan saved us from conceding goals and he was very good.”

Specifically, Flick heaped praise on Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia, who produced another excellent performance on his way to a second clean sheet in a row.

“Today he saved us on many occasions. He’s an important player for us. But we’re a team. We all defend with and without the ball. Today we were a bit tired and we missed some passes.”

Flick: We need to rest and live Christmas as a family

Flick was also asked to give an assessment of how he feels his Barcelona side have performed throughout 2025. He also admitted that the winter break is coming at a good time for him and his players.

“I think we’ve overcome a lot of things this year. The most important thing is how the team trains. Everyone gives 100%. You can see in training how we are. We need to rest and live Christmas as a family. I remember those who are not here. Merry Christmas.”

Flick confirms impending Deco talks

Flick also spoke on the confirmed news that Andreas Christensen has partially torn his ACL, which could prompt Barcelona to sign a replacement in January.

“Christensen’s injury is sad news. I wish him the best and hope he comes back well. He played very well in the Copa del Rey. Tomorrow I will talk to Deco.”