Barcelona are going for eight La Liga wins in a row, and they are heading for it after taking an early lead against Villarreal at La Ceramica.

Raphinha has returned to the left wing for this one, with Fermin Lopez having been brought in for Marcus Rashford. The Brazilian scored twice last weekend in the victory over Osasuna, and he has broken the deadlock from 12 yards, after he was felled inside the penalty area by Villarreal midfielder Santi Comesana.

Barcelona are without Pedri for this match due to injury, and while this will make it difficult for them to make their desired control, the early goal will allow them to do so anyway. Raphinha has been getting better and better since returning from two months out with back-to-back hamstring issues, and as of right now, he is the difference maker in this clash between 4th and 1st in La Liga.