WATCH: Lamine Yamal doubles Barcelona lead against Villarreal

Barcelona are on course to make it eight La Liga wins in a row, having made it 2-0 against Villarreal at La Ceramica.

Raphinha returned to the left wing for this one, with Fermin Lopez having been brought in for Marcus Rashford. The Brazilian scored twice last weekend in the victory over Osasuna, and he broke the deadlock from 12 yards, after he was felled inside the penalty area by Villarreal midfielder Santi Comesana.

Renato Veiga was sent off for the home side in the closing stages of the first half, which has made Barcelona’s task easier. They have now doubled their lead just beyond the hour mark, with Frenkie de Jong teeing up Lamine Yamal to slam home from 10 yards out.

Barcelona have been dominant throughout in this one, but they needed this second goal for some breathing space. They are now well on their way to re-establishing their four-point lead at the top of La Liga.