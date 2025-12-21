Real Madrid stand with Vinicius Junior amid Bernabeu criticism

Real Madrid defeated Sevilla on Saturday, but the match has been overshadowed by fan reaction towards Vinicius Junior. As he was being substituted in the second half, the Brazilian received loud jeers from the home supporters inside the Bernabeu, which the player himself has not reacted well to.

Vinicius did not react to the whistles when walking off the pitch, but he did so on social media. As per MD, he changed his Instagram profile picture from him in a Real Madrid jersey to a Brazil one, while he also posted pictures from the match with a simple caption: “…”.

The situation comes amid reported tensions between Vinicius and the Real Madrid hierarchy, which have been simmering for a while due to the ongoing contract negotiations between the two parties. However, they are standing behind their player in this matter, as reported by Diario AS.

Real Madrid concerned about Vinicius situation

Real Madrid are on Vinicius’ side, although it is also noted that senior officials are concerned about his situation. He has struggled to recapture his best form since the start of last season, and fan tensions will only add to the difficulties he has been facing.

Vinicius has always been a well-loved player among the Real Madrid supporters, so the jeers on Saturday did come as something of a surprise. It does represent his difficult moment at the club, although he does have the mental strength to bounce back from this, as he has done with other situations in the past.

The winter break comes at a good time for Vinicius, who will have some time away from football before Real Madrid are back in action against Real Betis on the 4th of January. The 24-year-old will be back in front of the Bernabeu crowd for that one, and he will hope for more cheers and celebrations.