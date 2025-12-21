Real Madrid ended a difficult 2025 on a high on Saturday, as they secured a 2-0 victory over Sevilla at the Bernabeu. Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe got the goals for the home side, who are now only a point behind La Liga leaders Barcelona – albeit, they have played a game more.

As per Diario AS, head coach Xabi Alonso gave his reaction to the match, as he also admitted that his side were not at their best.

“We are going to have some time to analyse and reflect. It was a complicated situation. We know we can do better, and we want to start the new year better. The priority was to win. There are things that have not turned out as we expected. Where we came from and these victories… now it must be accompanied by an improvement.”

Alonso reacts to Mbappe equalling Real Madrid record

Mbappe’s goal saw him equal Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid record of 59 goals in a calendar year, and Alonso offered his congratulations to his player when speaking post-match to the media.

“He always wants to have an impact, that’s very good for his teammates. It is a historic record, I congratulate him on it and I encourage him for 2026.”

Alonso: Real Madrid fans are free to express themselves

One of the novelties of Saturday’s match was Vinicius Junior being jeered by his own supporters when being substituted in the second half. Alonso refused to give an opinion either way on the matter.

“The fans are sovereign and free to express themselves, but it was a complicated match. I value the team’s moment and with this time off, we are going to use the moment to rest and start with enthusiasm.”

Alonso was also asked about Real Madrid’s injury woes, which has led to players regularly playing out the position – the latest being Raul Asencio, who played at right-back against Sevilla.

“There are many factors. The loading of minutes, there is more risk of injury. It happened with Militao recently, for example. That penalises us a lot. You have to be creative and use players in positions that they are not used to. I value it.”