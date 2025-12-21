The final La Liga matchday of 2025 has been taking place this weekend, with nine matches played so far across Spain. Valencia and Mallorca got the ball rolling on Friday, and aside from Real Madrid’s victory over Sevilla and Barcelona’s triumph at La Ceramica, also in action has been Real Oviedo, Celta Vigo, Levante, Real Sociedad, Osasuna, Alaves, Girona, Atletico Madrid, Elche, Rayo Vallecano, Real Betis and Getafe.

Celta Vigo disappoint as Real Oviedo miss out on key win

Real Oviedo 0-0 Celta Vigo

There were positive signs for Real Oviedo in Guillermo Almada’s first match as manager, but they failed to seal victory against Celta Vigo. The home side had the better of the play, and they had a big chance to score in the first half when Eric Bailly did not connect properly with his effort.

Late penalty denies Real Sociedad of crucial victory

Levante 1-1 Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad were minutes away from victory in their first La Liga match post-Sergio Francisco after Takefusa Kubo’s goal before half time, but a stoppage time penalty from Adrian de la Fuente sealed a point for Levante, who will be bottom of the table at Christmas.

Christmas cheer at El Sadar as Osasuna ease past Alaves

Osasuna 3-0 Alaves

It was the second half show for Osasuna, as they struck three times in 20 minutes to see off Alaves. Ante Budimir opened the scoring on 72 minutes before doubling his and Los Rojillos’ tally soon after from the penalty spot, with Raul Garcia adding a third in stoppage time.

Atletico Madrid end 2025 with rare away victory

Girona 0-3 Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid sealed only their third away victory of the season in La Liga with a professional showing at Montilivi. Koke Resurreccion fired home an unstoppage opener for Diego Simeone’s side, with Conor Gallagher and Antoine Griezmann also on the scoresheet.

Elche take down Rayo Vallecano in emphatic fashion

Elche 4-0 Rayo Vallecano

Elche have picked up one of the results of the season with a fantastic win at home to Rayo Vallecano. Hector Fort got the ball rolling on six minutes, and despite the Barcelona loanee despite forced off soon after with an injury, the home side kept going as Alvaro Rodriguez, German Valera and Martim Neto also found the back of the net.

Real Betis 4-0 Getafe

Real Betis have kept themselves in with an outside chance of reaching the top 4 after a stellar win at La Cartuja. Aitor Ruibal struck on 16 and 49 minutes respectively, with Pablo Fornals adding a third soon after before Cucho Hernandez adding a touch of gloss with the fourth goal on the hour mark.