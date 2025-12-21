Insider shuts down Bayern Munich transfer links with Barcelona star

Barcelona could part ways with one or two players in January, as they seek to continue cutting down their wage bill. Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is a prime candidate to move on, given that he is not in Hansi Flick’s plans for the second half of the season.

Ter Stegen recently made his return to action in the victory over Guadalajara in the Copa del Rey, but Flick has Joan Garcia and Wojciech Szczesny as first team goalkeepers for the 2025-26 campaign. Because of this, he’s been told he can leave, which he will need to do if he wants tpostart for Germany at next summer’s World Cup.

A number of clubs have been linked with Ter Stegen, and among them is Bayern Munich. However, Christian Falk has now shut down any chance of a move to Bavaria for the Barcelona captain.

“He’s a really good goalkeeper, but there are no meetings taking place within the club to discuss him signing for FC Bayern. There is an interesting set of circumstances at the club. As we know, Jonas Urbig is considered the backup and eventual successor to first-choice Manuel Neuer. Urbig also shares the same agent as Ter Stegen, so they don’t want to bring a rival into the club.

“That all said, Ter Stegen knows he has to move if he wants to play in the World Cup for Germany. This is why there is so much speculation around his future. I think an idea like Manchester United, for example, is more plausible. Otherwise, there are many interested clubs; Besiktas would be a relatively easy move for the Barcelona star in order to get playing time, as he has no chance of playing next year for Barca; Hansi Flick is very clear on this position.

“Neuer is still, firmly, the number one goalkeeper at Bayern Munich, so it wouldn’t make any sense to bring Marc-André ter Stegen in. He’s already been sitting on the bench for the German national team behind Manuel Neuer, and he won’t do it at Bayern!”

Where will Ter Stegen end up?

Bayern may not be in the race, but Ter Stegen has numerous options. Several clubs in the Premier League want him, and regular playing there would certainly give him an excellent chance of being Germany’s staring goalkeeper at the 2026 World Cup.