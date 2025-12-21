Barcelona make move to sign defender in January

Barcelona are down to the bare bones in defence, following the news that Andreas Christensen has partially torn his ACL, which means that he will be out of action for much of the remainder of the season.

Hansi Flick will now be without Ronald Araujo and Christensen for the foreseeable future, which leaves Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin and Eric Garcia as his only options. This will not be enough for Barcelona if they want to compete on all fronts, which is why there is movement taking place behind the scenes.

🚨 BREAKING: FC Barcelona are reportedly exploring the possibility of bringing in a central defender this January. Strengthening this position had already been a top priority for the summer, with the club initiating talks and negotiations for a new signing. [@FabrizioRomano] 🔍 pic.twitter.com/0fxPAf6M3P — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 21, 2025

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are looking into the possibility of signing a central defender during the winter transfer window. The plan was already for someone to be brought in next summer, but the situations with Araujo and Christensen have appeared to expedite the process.

It will not be easy for Barcelona to sign their desired target(s) in January, given their well-documented financial woes. However, they could be given a helping hand in this regard, with MD reporting they would be allowed to use 80% of Christensen’s salary towards a new addition if it is confirmed that he will be out for at least four months.

Who could Barcelona sign in January?

It is notoriously more difficult to make signings during the winter transfer window, given that clubs typically do not want to let their players go mid-season. Barcelona will find that out, although they will be determined to ensure that a positive move is made.

They have shown interest in the likes of Marc Guehi and Nico Schlotterbeck, and although both players will be market opportunities next summer, it does not mean that a January deal would be achievable. It may well be that a loan signing is sought, before properly addressing the centre-back position at the end of the season.