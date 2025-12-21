Barcelona confirm defender has suffered ACL tear

Barcelona have suffered a hammer blow on the eve of their final match of 2025, as another of their players has torn their ACL. Gavi and Marc Bernal suffered this fate in 2023 and 2024 respectively, and now, it has befallen Andreas Christensen.

Christensen, who was a standout performer in the victory over Guadalajara earlier this week, dropped out of the squad to face Villarreal on Sunday after suffering an injury in Saturday’s training session. Barcelona have now confirmed the nature of his blow, and it is very bad news.

As per an official medical report, Barcelona have confirmed that Christensen partially tore his ACL during Saturday’s session. The club has decided that surgery is not required, but he will still be out for a considerable period of time, as he prepares to begin conservative treatment.

“The first team player Andreas Christensen has a partial tear of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee as the result of an unfortunate twist of the knee in Saturday’s training session. After tests carried out on the player, a conservative course of treatment has been chosen. The player’s recovery time will depend on his progress.”

Barcelona may now go into the transfer market

Christensen, who is expected to miss at least four months (via MD), becomes the second Barcelona centre-back to be sidelined, with Ronald Araujo still observing a period of absence. It means that Hansi Flick only has Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin and Eric Garcia as options for the foreseeable, which could mean an emergency dip into the transfer market for a solution.

Barcelona were planning to sign a new central defender anyway, although the intention had been to bring someone in next summer. This could now be brought forward to the winter transfer window, given that Flick cannot afford to rely upon only three options until Araujo makes his return.