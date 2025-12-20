Xabi Alonso ‘despairing’ at latest Real Madrid development

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso once again face a variety of questions on Friday during his pre-match press conference before his side face Sevilla, prodding at his job security and his relatonship with the club. Alonso is almost certainly required to beat Sevilla if he is to remain in his position over the winter break.

Alonso rejected the idea that he was ‘suffering’ during his press conferences in recent weeks, saying that he was facing up to the task ahead with optimism. The Basque manager has at times looked somewhat forlorn during Los Blancos’ struggles of late though.

Xabi Alonso demoralised by aspect of Real Madrid

The Real Madrid manager has a number of problems, despite having seemingly calmed the waters with the dressing room, following a public incidents with Vinicius Junior and Fede Valverde. Cadena SER report that the thing that has left Alonso despairing of late is the fact that Real Madrid do not have a clear idea of play, nor a direction of travel. Just as Madridistas have grown frustrated at the lack of fluidity in their play, it is now Alonso’s biggest concern – he is abdundantly aware that some of the criticism of their play is accurate.

Real Madrid’s plan with Alonso

The previous night, Cadena SER had explained that the plan at Real Madrid is to retain Alonso until at least the Spanish Supercup. While a defeat to Sevilla on Saturday night could change matters, they intend to re-evaluate the matter after the Supercup in Saudi Arabia, when Alonso will no doubt be reinforced following a semi-final against Atletico Madrid and a potential final against Barcelona or Athletic Club, or weakened by it.

Real Madrid’s inconsistent style

Los Blancos had shown a clear shift earlier in the season, pressing high and attacking with possession in the opposition half. However over the past two months, only flickers of that team have been seen, with Real Madrid for the most part seeking to attack space when they turn the ball over, and defending deeper.