Real Madrid struggle to unconvincing victory over 10-man Sevilla

Real Madrid 2-0 Sevilla

Real Madrid have made it three wins in a week, having overcome a brave performance from 10-man Sevilla at the Bernabeu.

It was a tough first half for Xabi Alonso’s side, who struggled to break down Sevilla’s strong defence – and at the other end, they conceded a couple of big chances. Isaac Romero had two of them, as he saw an effort blocked by Dean Huijsen before chipping the ball wide with only Thibaut Courtois to beat.

Real Madrid’s slow start led to fan unrest inside the Bernabeu, but those supporters were soon smiling thanks to Jude Bellingham. Rodrygo’s freekick from the right was into a dangerous area, and the England international got up above Marcao to head home the opening goal of the evening.

Marcao would see red for a second yellow card after the half time interval for a late challenge on Bellingham, and late on, Real Madrid would make their advantage tell with their second goal. Rodrygo won a penalty after he was fouled by Juanlu Sanchez, and that allowed Kylian Mbappe to score his 59th goal of 2025 – equalling Cristiano Ronaldo’s club record in the process.

Mbappe almost had the chance to beat the record when Real Madrid were awarded another penalty soon after for a challenge by Oso on Bellingham, but after a VAR check, it was deemed that the young Sevilla defender had won the ball.

Xabi Alonso gets another win – but…

The result means that Real Madrid have closed the gap to Barcelona down to one point, with the league leaders in action on Sunday against Villarreal. It has been a productive week for Los Blancos after wins over Alaves, Talavera and Sevilla, but none of the three performances will be what Alonso would have wanted to see – and the same can be said for Florentino Perez and co.