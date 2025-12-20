Real Madrid got their third win in a week as they secured a 2-0 victory over 10-man Sevilla at the Bernabeu on Saturday.
Thibaut Courtois – 7.5
Made a number of important saves to ensure that Sevilla did not manage to find a goal.
Raul Asencio – 6
Struggled to deal with Sevilla’s threat down his side, which led to multiple chances for the away side.
Antonio Rudiger – 6.5
He was very solid throughout the 90 minutes, which could not be said for his fellow defenders.
Dean Huijsen – 6.5
Had a very poor start as he almost gifted a goal to Sevilla, but got better as the match went on.
Fran Garcia – 6
He should’ve scored early on after being played in 1v1, but his effort was straight at Odysseas Vlachodimos. From a defensive perspective, he struggled.
Aurelien Tchouameni – 6.5
Not a flashy performance, but he did enough to help Real Madrid to victory.
Arda Guler – 6.5
Linked up well in midfield, although he struggled to make too much of an impact on the game.
Jude Bellingham – 8
Real Madrid’s best outfield player alongside Rodrygo. He was his usual dogged self in midfield, and he got his goal with a headed effort in the first half.
Rodrygo – 8
Real Madrid’s form man provided another top performance. His freekick landed perfectly on Bellingham’s head for the opening goal, and he drew a foul inside the penalty area for 2-0.
Kylian Mbappe – 6
It was a very, very quiet evening for Real Madrid’s number 10, but he got his goal late on – meaning that he becomes the club’s highest goalscorer in a calendar year (59) alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.
Vinicius Junior – 6.5
He tried his best to make things happen, but he was very well dealt with by Sevilla’s right-sided defenders.
Substitutes
Eduardo Camavinga – 6
Looked good during his cameo.
Gonzalo Garcia – N/A
Came on late, and did not see much of the action.
David Jimenez – N/A
A proud moment for the young defender as he made his La Liga and Bernabeu debut in the 90th minute.
Live Comments
Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automaticallyAdd a Comment