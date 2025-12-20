Real Madrid got their third win in a week as they secured a 2-0 victory over 10-man Sevilla at the Bernabeu on Saturday.

Thibaut Courtois – 7.5

Made a number of important saves to ensure that Sevilla did not manage to find a goal.

Raul Asencio – 6

Struggled to deal with Sevilla’s threat down his side, which led to multiple chances for the away side.

Antonio Rudiger – 6.5

He was very solid throughout the 90 minutes, which could not be said for his fellow defenders.

Dean Huijsen – 6.5

Had a very poor start as he almost gifted a goal to Sevilla, but got better as the match went on.

Fran Garcia – 6

He should’ve scored early on after being played in 1v1, but his effort was straight at Odysseas Vlachodimos. From a defensive perspective, he struggled.

Aurelien Tchouameni – 6.5

Not a flashy performance, but he did enough to help Real Madrid to victory.

Arda Guler – 6.5

Linked up well in midfield, although he struggled to make too much of an impact on the game.

Jude Bellingham – 8

Real Madrid’s best outfield player alongside Rodrygo. He was his usual dogged self in midfield, and he got his goal with a headed effort in the first half.

Rodrygo – 8

Real Madrid’s form man provided another top performance. His freekick landed perfectly on Bellingham’s head for the opening goal, and he drew a foul inside the penalty area for 2-0.

Kylian Mbappe – 6

It was a very, very quiet evening for Real Madrid’s number 10, but he got his goal late on – meaning that he becomes the club’s highest goalscorer in a calendar year (59) alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Vinicius Junior – 6.5

He tried his best to make things happen, but he was very well dealt with by Sevilla’s right-sided defenders.

Substitutes

Eduardo Camavinga – 6

Looked good during his cameo.

Gonzalo Garcia – N/A

Came on late, and did not see much of the action.

David Jimenez – N/A

A proud moment for the young defender as he made his La Liga and Bernabeu debut in the 90th minute.